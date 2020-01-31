Home

G.T. Edwards Funeral Directors
126, Nottingham Road
Ilkeston, Derbyshire DE7 5NW
0115 9325469
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00
Markeaton Crematorium
Enid Springthorpe Notice
SPRINGTHORPE Enid The dearly loved wife of the late Roy Springthorpe (former senior engineer at John Players) passed away on the 17th January 2020 at her home at
West Hallam, aged 91 years.
A dearly loved and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The funeral service and cremation will take place at Markeaton Crematorium on Monday 10th February 2020 at
12 noon. Flowers or if desired, donations for the Smile Train UK
c/o G. T. Edwards Funeral Directors,
126, Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, Derbyshire. DE7 5NW.
Tel: 0115 9325469
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Jan. 31, 2020
