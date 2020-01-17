|
|
|
White Frank of Awsworth.
In Loving Memory of WW2 Veteran Frank White who passed away peacefully in hospital on
29th December 2019, aged 96 years.
Loving Father of Neil, he was
preceded in death by his devoted
wife Edna in 1976.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Catherine's Church, Cossall on Wednesday 22nd January at 12.30pm, followed by Service of Committal at Bramcote Crematorium at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, but if desired donations in memory of Frank to be divided between Versus Arthritis and the Macular Society
(cheques payable please to 'Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account') may be given by retiring collection at the end of the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors, The Old Church, Main St, Kimberley, Nottingham
NG16 2LL. Tel: 0115 938 6720.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020