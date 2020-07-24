Home

Whitehead Graham of Kirk Hallam Ilkeston,
passed away in the care of the
Ladywood Care Home on the
17th July 2020, aged 82 years.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter and three grandchildren.
Cremation and service will be
held at Bramcote Crematorium
on Tuesday July 28th at 4.15pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to the MSA trust:

https://www.msatrust.org.uk/get-involved/individual-giving/donate/

All enquiries to:
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
57 Lower Stanton Road, Ilkeston,
DE7 4LR. Telephone: 01159 327 687
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on July 24, 2020
