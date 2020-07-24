|
Haslam Janet Irene (née Smith) of Brinsley.
Born at Ilkeston Junction and formerly of Cossall, Stanley Common
& Watnall. Worked at Manor House Furnishings until her retirement. Janet sadly passed away on 11th July 2020, aged 77, and leaves behind husband Trevor, children Lorraine and Mark and grandchildren Laurie, Beth and James.
Janet will be missed by all her
family and friends.
Private funeral service to be held
at Bramcote Crematorium on
28th July 2020. Flowers or donations
in Janet's memory for Colorectal Cancer Specialist Team at
Nottingham City Hospital (cheques payable please to NUH Charity).
All enquiries please to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, NG16 3GG. Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on July 24, 2020