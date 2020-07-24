Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Haslam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Haslam

Notice Condolences

Janet Haslam Notice
Haslam Janet Irene (née Smith) of Brinsley.
Born at Ilkeston Junction and formerly of Cossall, Stanley Common
& Watnall. Worked at Manor House Furnishings until her retirement. Janet sadly passed away on 11th July 2020, aged 77, and leaves behind husband Trevor, children Lorraine and Mark and grandchildren Laurie, Beth and James.
Janet will be missed by all her
family and friends.
Private funeral service to be held
at Bramcote Crematorium on
28th July 2020. Flowers or donations
in Janet's memory for Colorectal Cancer Specialist Team at
Nottingham City Hospital (cheques payable please to NUH Charity).
All enquiries please to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, NG16 3GG. Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on July 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -