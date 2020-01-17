|
|
|
Lomas Janet (Jan) Passed away 24th December 2019, aged 65 years.
A loving and devoted mum to Victoria.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service is to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Greasley on Saturday 18th January at 10.00 am followed by burial in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in memory of Janet may be given by retiring collection at the end of the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484
(cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors, donations Account Please).
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020