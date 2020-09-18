|
Vaughan Joan Auriol May Passed away peacefully on Thursday 10th September 2020, aged 92 years.
Joan will be sadly missed by all
that knew and loved her.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 25th September at
2:45pm at Bramcote Crematorium.
The family have kindly asked that due
to the current guidelines family and
friends to attend by invite only.
All flowers welcome and donations
to benefit the Alzheimer's Society.
For further enquiries please contact
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
57 Lower Stanton Road, Ilkeston,
Derbyshire DE7 4LR.
Telephone: 01159 327 687.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2020