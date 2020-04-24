|
|
|
Wood (Nee Randle)
Joan Originally from Stonebroom.
Passed away peacefully in the care
of Royal Derby Hospital on
April 8th 2020, aged 82 years.
A beloved Mother to Richard and Keith, Grandmother to Lisa and Joanna. Sister to Roy.
The funeral service is to take place at Amber Valley Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th April at 2pm,
due to the current circumstances
immediate family only.
Please do not attend the crematorium. There will be a live Webcast of this Service. Please contact
The Co-operative Funeralcare, 57 Lower Stanton Road, Ilkeston, DE7 4LR.
For further details and enquiries. Telephone - 01159 327 687
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020