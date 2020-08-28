|
|
|
Lynam John After a long illness,
John sadly passed away whilst in the care of the Valleys Care Home, Scunthorpe
on Sunday 16th August, 2020,
aged 94 years. Reunited with his
loving wife Edna, much loved dad, grandpa and great grandpa.
A service will take place on
Monday 7th September 2020 at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe at 10.40am.
By request family flowers only please.
Any further enquiries to
Kettle of Brigg Funeral Directors
Tel: 01652 650606.
where John is resting peacefully.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2020