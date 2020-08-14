|
|
|
O'Boyle John Of West Hallam, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on 25th July 2020, aged 81 years.
A beloved father to Alex and Jonathan, and a devoted husband to his late wife Alma. Loving father-in-law to Stuart and grandfather to Amber and Oakley.
A kind, generous and caring soul,
he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to be held at
Bramcote Crematorium on
19th August 2020 at 11am.
Due to current restrictions, we regret that attendance is by invitation only.
Family flowers only.
We have set up a celebration fund for John at the Alzheimer's Society Charity - www.johnoboyle.muchloved.com
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2020