Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Watson

Notice Condolences

John Watson Notice
WATSON John Anthony
"Tony" Of Stapleford, passed away peacefully in hospital 1st September 2020,
aged 87 years.
The beloved husband of Patricia, much loved father of Martin and Jane and a devoted grandfather of Angel-Clare, Arthur, Jake, Alex and Marianne.
The funeral service will take place at Bramcote Crematorium. No flowers
by request please but donations in memory of Tony for St. Luke's Church, Stapleford may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 136 Derby Road, Stapleford, NG7 7AY, Tel: 0115 9491534
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -