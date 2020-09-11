|
WATSON John Anthony
"Tony" Of Stapleford, passed away peacefully in hospital 1st September 2020,
aged 87 years.
The beloved husband of Patricia, much loved father of Martin and Jane and a devoted grandfather of Angel-Clare, Arthur, Jake, Alex and Marianne.
The funeral service will take place at Bramcote Crematorium. No flowers
by request please but donations in memory of Tony for St. Luke's Church, Stapleford may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 136 Derby Road, Stapleford, NG7 7AY, Tel: 0115 9491534
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2020