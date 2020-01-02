|
|
|
Jarvis Keith William Passed away on 15 th December 2019 aged 85 years. Beloved Husband of Janice. Devoted Dad of Gavin and Christopher. Much loved Dada of
Ryan and Russell. Dear Father in law
Keith will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Friday 17th January at 12:20pm.
Family flowers only please, however if desired donations may be forwarded to Dementia Research UK. Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road,
Doncaster Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020