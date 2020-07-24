|
|
|
STORER Linda Passed away on the
5th July 2020.
Finally at peace.
The funeral service and cremation
will take place on Friday 31st July at Bramcote Crematorium at 11.00 am.
By request, please wear something bright. Flowers welcome or donations in lieu to the Treetops Hospice may be sent via the following Just Giving Link:
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/lindastorer
Any enquiries, please contact
Julie Wesson Independent
Funeral Directors
0115 922 6577
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on July 24, 2020