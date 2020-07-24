Home

POWERED BY

Services
Julie Wesson Independent Funeral Directors Ltd (Beeston, Nottingham)
22 wollaton road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG9 2NR
0115 9226577
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Storer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Storer

Notice Condolences

Linda Storer Notice
STORER Linda Passed away on the
5th July 2020.
Finally at peace.

The funeral service and cremation
will take place on Friday 31st July at Bramcote Crematorium at 11.00 am.

By request, please wear something bright. Flowers welcome or donations in lieu to the Treetops Hospice may be sent via the following Just Giving Link:
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/lindastorer

Any enquiries, please contact
Julie Wesson Independent
Funeral Directors
0115 922 6577
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on July 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -