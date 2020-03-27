|
|
|
Jones Mavis Passed away peacefully on
12th March 2020 aged 95 years.
Beloved wife to Gwilym,
much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and
great great grandmother.
Mavis will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Mavis's funeral will be held at
Bramcote Crematorium on
Monday 6th April at 3pm,
close family only please at this time.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to benefit Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare 57 Lower Stanton Road Ilkeston DE7 4LR.
Telephone: 01159 327 687.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020