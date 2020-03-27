|
|
|
CARTER MICHAEL Passed away peacefully at
Sandbeck Care Home on
Friday 13th March aged 81 years.
Dearly loved Husband to his
Loving Wife Pauline, granddad
and great granddad.
Michael will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all his family and friends.
Michael's funeral service will take
place at St Peter & St Pauls Church Burgh Le Marsh on Tuesday 31st March followed by burial in the churchyard
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia UK.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons, Prince George Street, Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.
co.uk
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020