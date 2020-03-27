Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank Wood & Sons Funeral Directors
Prince George St.
Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2BB
01754 763119
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Carter

Notice Condolences

Michael Carter Notice
CARTER MICHAEL Passed away peacefully at
Sandbeck Care Home on
Friday 13th March aged 81 years.

Dearly loved Husband to his
Loving Wife Pauline, granddad
and great granddad.
Michael will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all his family and friends.
Michael's funeral service will take
place at St Peter & St Pauls Church Burgh Le Marsh on Tuesday 31st March followed by burial in the churchyard
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia UK.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons, Prince George Street, Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119

www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.
co.uk
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -