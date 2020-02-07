Home

Bostock Pamela Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 26th January 2020,
aged 88 years.
Reunited with husband Arthur.
Pamela leaves behind Daughter Janet, Son-In-Law Trevor, Grandchildren, Katie, Ryan, Jamie, Amy and her
Great Grandchildren Sienna,
Aaron, Lily Freya and Max.

The funeral service will take place
on Monday 17th February at 2pm at
Christ Church, Ilkeston, followed by cremation at Bramcote Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in lieu for The Treetops Hospice and Cancer Research.

For further enquiries please contact The Co-operative Funeralcare,
57 Lower Stanton Road, Ilkeston, Derbyshire. Telephone: 01159 327687.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Feb. 7, 2020
