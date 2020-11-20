Home

Peter Dilks Notice
Dilks Peter Joseph On the
3rd November 2020 peacefully
in hospital.
Pete aged 87 years born and raised in Ilkeston.
The dearly loved dad of Elaine, Ian
and Andrea and Grandad
to Harry, Jessica, Sophie
and Finley. Always a good man
to all he encountered.

Service is to take place
on Friday 20th November at
Holy Cross, Hucknall at 11:45am.
The funeral is by invite only due
to the covid restrictions in place.
All enquiries to;
Geo Hanson Funeral Services. Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Nov. 20, 2020
