Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geo. Hanson & Sons (Hucknall) Ltd
13 Watnall Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG15 7LD
0115 963 2013
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Dilks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Joseph Dilks

Notice Condolences

Peter Joseph Dilks Notice
Dilks Peter Joseph On the 3rd November 2020 peacefully in hospital. Pete aged 87 years born and raised in Ilkeston. The dearly loved dad of Elaine, Ian and Andrea and Grandad to Harry, Jessica, Sophie and Finley. Always a good man to all he encountered. Service is to take place on Friday 20th November at Holy Cross, Hucknall at 11:45am. The funeral is by invite only due to the covid restrictions in place. All enquiries to; Geo Hanson Funeral Services. Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -