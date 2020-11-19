|
|
|
Dilks
Peter Joseph
On the 3rd November 2020 peacefully in hospital.
Pete aged 87 years born and raised in Ilkeston.
The dearly loved dad of Elaine, Ian and Andrea and Grandad to Harry,
Jessica, Sophie and Finley.
Always a good man to all he encountered.
Service is to take place
on Friday 20th November at
Holy Cross, Hucknall at 11:45am.
The funeral is by invite only due
to the covid restrictions in place.
All enquiries to;
Geo Hanson Funeral Services. Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Nov. 19, 2020