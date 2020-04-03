|
Smith Reginald Albert Charles Of Wentworth Street, Ilkeston, passed away 14th March 2020 at the age of 93.
Born October 1926, the only son to Harriet and Albert Smith.
Reg worked for many years as a Grounds Maintenance worker and upon retirement fulfilled his passion for travel by visiting many countries around the world. Also a lifelong animal lover, Reg would often help out his neighbours by walking their dogs.
With no known surviving family Reg is fondly remembered by his close
friends David, also of Wentworth Street, and Jackie and Malcolm and their three children, formerly of
Station Street, Ilkeston.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2020