Roberta Pywell-Davis

Roberta Pywell-Davis Notice
Pywell - Davis Roberta Jane Passed away peacefully in the care
of Nottingham City Hospital on
13th June 2020, aged 71 years.
A loving wife, wonderful mum,
beautiful granny and a loyal friend to all.
She will be sadly missed by all
that knew and loved her.
The funeral service will take
place at Bramcote Crematorium
on Friday 3rd July at 12pm.
Due to the current guidelines we politely ask close family to attend only.
For further enquiries please contact The Co-operative Funeralcare
57 Lower Stanton Road, Ilkeston,
DE7 4LR. Telephone: 01159 327 687.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on July 3, 2020
