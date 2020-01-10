Home

Sandra Cullingworth

Sandra Cullingworth Notice
Cullingworth Sandra
(nee Nix) Of Awsworth, passed away
21st December 2019, aged 77 years.
Loving wife of the late Colin, she will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place
at Bramcote Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st January at 10.15 am
in the Serenity Chapel.
Ours is a simple prayer,
for God to keep you in His care.
Floral tributes are warmly welcomed and may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020
