Meehan Sydney Gordon On Saturday I lost my gorgeous dad and best friend. We had a very close relationship and shared many outings and holidays together over the years.
A shining star for all to follow
and I am totally heartbroken.
I know mum was waiting for you and
at least we told each other that we
loved each other every day.
Dave has lost not only a father in law but a best friend as well. Hannah, Nick and Charly used to call him a legend. RIP dad we will all miss you so much
Gill xx
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on June 12, 2020
