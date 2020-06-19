Home

Bailey Thomas Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on 5th June 2020, aged 87.
Beloved husband to the late Betty, beloved father to Ian, Tom, John, Richard, Shaun and Michael, much loved father-in-law, grandad, great grandad and great great grandad. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Forever in our hearts. xx
Funeral on Wednesday 24th June 2020, 12:30pm at Bramcote Crematorium. Donations in memory to
Treetops Hospice, www.treetopshospice.org.uk/
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on June 19, 2020
