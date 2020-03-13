Home

FISHER Wendy Passed away peacefully on
Monday 2nd March 2020 in
the care of Royal Derby Hospital.
Wendy will be sadly missed
by all that knew her.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 24th March at
St. Mary's Church Ilkeston
at 12:45pm followed by interment
at Park Cemetery at 1:30pm.
Light refreshments and further memories will be shared after
the funeral, details will be
announced at the service.
For further enquiries please contact The Co-operative Funeralcare,
57 Lower Stanton Road, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, DE7 4LR.
Telephone - 01159 327 687.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2020
