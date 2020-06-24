|
|
SAVELLI Claudio of Port Kembla
Passed away suddenly on Friday, 19 June 2020. Beloved husband of the late Melina. Loving father and father in law of Elena and Ernie, Mimma and Marzio, Tony and Natasa, Maurizio and Kat. Loved nonno of Daniel and Emily, Jessica and Cem, Lauren, Izzy, Lily, Sienna, Luca and bis nonno of Ivy-Rose. Claudio will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 84 Years
Riposa in Pace
Forever in our hearts
Requiem Mass for the repose of Claudio's soul will be celebrated at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Road Warrawong on Thursday, 25 June 2020 at 11am.
Due to Covid restrictions a private burial at Lakeside Crypts will be held.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Australian Lung Foundation
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 24, 2020