BALLIS Eleanna
of Barrack Heights
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, 21 June 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stylianos. Dearly loved mother of Dimitra, Arthur and their families. Dearest yiayia of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Eleanna will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece.
Aged 86 Years
Forever in our hearts
She will be greatly missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Eleanna's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Thursday, 25 June 2020 at 12:30 pm. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 24, 2020