Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
12:30 PM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church,
Stewart Street
Wollongong
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanna BALLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanna BALLIS

Add a Memory
Eleanna BALLIS Notice
BALLIS Eleanna

of Barrack Heights



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, 21 June 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stylianos. Dearly loved mother of Dimitra, Arthur and their families. Dearest yiayia of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Eleanna will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece.



Aged 86 Years

Forever in our hearts

She will be greatly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Eleanna's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Thursday, 25 June 2020 at 12:30 pm. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -