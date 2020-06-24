|
BEARSBY Kathleen of Clifton
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 22 June 2020. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the U.K.
Aged 85 years
Rest In Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kathleen's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 26 June 2020 at 2:30pm.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to
Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 24, 2020