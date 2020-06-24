Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
2:30 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen BEARSBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen BEARSBY

Add a Memory
Kathleen BEARSBY Notice
BEARSBY Kathleen of Clifton



Passed away peacefully on Monday, 22 June 2020. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the U.K.



Aged 85 years

Rest In Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kathleen's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 26 June 2020 at 2:30pm.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -