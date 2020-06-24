Home
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Marie HEALD Notice
HEALD Marie Died peacefully surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 20 June 2020. Beloved wife of Jim. Dearly loved mother of Stephen, Michael (dec), Cate and Peter, Sue, Martin, Rachael and Alan. Much loved Nanny of Daniel, Nathan, Luke, Brandon, Jamie. Loved sister of Anna. Marie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the UK.



Aged 83 Years

At Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marie's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Friday, 26 June 2020 at 10am.



Contact Sue Heald on 0416 236 299

prior to the service.



Webcasting of this service will be

available. Please follow the link on

www.funeralannouncement.com.au



In lieu of flowers donations to Jane McGrath Foundation would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 24, 2020
