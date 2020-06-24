Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
View Map
Patricia Doris ELIIS

Patricia Doris ELIIS Notice
ELIIS Patricia Doris Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on Friday, 19 June 2020. Beloved wife of the late Reg. Adored mother and mother in law of Gary and Leonie, Paul and Louise, Peter and Georgie, Greg and Debbie. Cherished Nan and Grandma of her 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 91 years

Always loved and sadly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Patricia's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday, 25 June 2020 at 2pm.



The family would like to thank all those who have cared for Patricia over the last three years



The family kindly invite you to watch Patricia's funeral service via a link located

on funeralannouncement.com.au



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 24, 2020
