Barbara Alice Dieffenbach
1957 - 2020
Barbara Alice Dieffenbach, 63, of Speedwell, Va., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2020.
She was born in Grayson County, Va., on April 14, 1957, and was preceded in death by her father, Frank Bane Anderson Sr.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Rusty Dieffenbach; children, Karmedia and husband Ronnie Bessie of Corona, Calif., and their children, Jayden, Frank Jr., Raymond, Terrance and Trinity and Brandy and husband Jason Toliver of Sparta, N.C., and their children, Abigail and Jacob; her mother, Mary Elizabeth Anderson of Independence, Va.; siblings, Bane Anderson Jr. and Peggy of Galax, Va., Danny Anderson and Carolyn of Fox Creek, Va., Gene Anderson and Brenda of Elk Creek, Va., Shirley Hackler of Grayson County, Va., Tina Walls and Marty, Dennis Anderson, James Anderson of Independence, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Sherry Funk and Sue Vaughn, both of Speedwell, Va., and Edna Stevens of Independence, Va.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, VA is serving the Dieffenbach family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Declaration from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barnett Funeral Home
325 Church Street
Wytheville, VA 24382
(276) 228-3121
