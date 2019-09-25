Barbara Jean Keith, 80, of 228 H Nichols Dr., Independence, Va., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 15, 1938, in Affinity, W.Va., to the late Hughie Burton Burleson and Ruth Doss Burleson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Curtis L. King and Jerry Allen Keith; and a son, Anthony Lance King.
Survivors include two daughters, Tracy Walton of Independence, Va., and Leona Bolling and husband Charles of Marion, Va.; a son, Curtis Wade "Pete" King and wife Sheila of Rural Retreat, Va.; six grandchildren, Danielle Walton, Marshall Walton, Christopher King, Alisha King, Cassandra Hayton and Cara Mikel Burgess; 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services to honor the life of Barbara were held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Sharon Baptist Church in Rural Retreat, Va., with the Rev. Jack Rutherford and the Rev. David Osborne officiating. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. at the church prior to the service and other times at the residence. Interment followed on Friday at 10 a.m. in the church cemetery.
Eric Thomas Funeral Service Licensee, LLC is serving the Keith family.
Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.ericthomasfsl.com.
Published in The Declaration on Sept. 25, 2019