He was born in Surry County, N.C., to the late Arlin Paul and Vinnie Lowe Flippin.

He worked at the Mt. Airy News for 44 years by starting out in the pressroom and working his way into advertising sales until he retired in 2005.

Bernard was known by many names, Bennie, Bernie and Papa Ben. He was a loving father known for his hard work and he greatly enjoyed decorating his home in Fancy Gap during Christmas for the enjoyment of all the community.

He had a deep love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and he was committed to starting his mornings with a quiet time in God's word.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Nester Flippin.

Survivors include his wife, Fran

Burial will be in Webb-Skyview Cemetery.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family. Published in The Declaration on Apr. 15, 2020

