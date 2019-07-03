Service Information High Country Services Funeral & Cremations 600 Glendale Road Galax , VA 24333-2210 (276)-236-9009 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born July 24, 1939 to E. Cone and Rose Phipps Cox in Grayson County. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Delmar Roland Cornett.

Survivors include daughters, Linda Osborne (Larry) and Rose Mary Cornett all of Independence, and Julia Taylor (John) of Galax; son, Allan D. Cornett (Lisa) of Galax; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Wava Osborne (Ken) of Meadowview, Anna Bishop (Larry) of Cynthiana, Ky. and Esther Cornett of San Pedro, Cali.; and brother-in-law, David Cornett (Lynne) of Independence.

The funeral service was held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Mountain View Baptist Church in Independence, with the Rev. David Osborne officiating. Inurnment followed in the Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery. Family receive friends prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to one of the following, or an organization of the donor's choice: Independence Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 607, Independence, VA 24348 or St Jude Children's Research Center, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Mrs. Betty Jo Cox Cornett, 79, of Independence, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax.

