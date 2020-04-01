Betty Rose Stamper Sutherland, 84, of Abingdon, Va., died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in the Abingdon Health and Rehab Center in Abingdon, Va.

She was born on May 23, 1935, in Independence, Va., to Walter Eugene and Treva Rose Young Stamper.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Troy Alexander Stamper, James Anderson Stamper, George Franklin Stamper; and former spouse, Claude Eugene Sutherland.

Survivor include sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Sam Bralley of Abingdon, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside were conducted on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Rock Creek Cemetery in Independence, Va., by the Rev. Jerry Bell. There wa no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Sutherland family.