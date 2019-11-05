Blondie G. Bonds, 63, of Sparta, N.C., formerly of Independence, Va., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Alleghany Memorial Hospital in Sparta, N.C.

Survivors include her husband, Eric Bonds of the home; three sisters, Linda Parsons of Dayton, Ohio, Elaine and James Lee of Sugar Grove and Paris Phipps of Independence; three brothers, Rainey Cox of Marion, and Danny Cox and Jeffery Cox, both of Independence, Virginia.

A funeral was conducted on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by Bishop Charles Milliner officiating. Burial followed in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to the Independence Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 607, Independence, Va. 24348 or to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Independence, Va. 24348 to help with funeral and burial expenses.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the family