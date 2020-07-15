Bobby Lee Dixon, 78, of Cana, Va., died on June 2, 2020, at the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.

He was born Feb. 21, 1942, in Grayson County, Va., to Arthur and Dora Shaw Dixon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Overby Dixon; and brothers, Arthur (Buck) Dixon and Gerald Dixon.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his dog, Charlie; his children, Tammy and Ken Cummings of Galax, Va., Kelly and Stuart Patton of Galax, Va., Lara Payne of Galax, Va., Celissa and Charlie Casey of Galax, Va., Shane Dixon of Woodlawn, Va., Chad Austin of Galax, Va., and Curtis Dixon of Woodlawn, Va.; special caregiver and neighbor, Mimi Shephard; sisters, Catherine Richardson, Mildred and Ted Bartlett and Edna and Berlie Hill; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were conducted on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery in Independence, Va., by the Rev. Gary Adams with military honors presented by Grayson VFW post #7726.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Dixon family.

