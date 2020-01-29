Bobby Steele Cole, 82, of Independence, Va., died on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

He was born on April 4, 1937, in Galax, Va., to Charlie Reeves Cole and Virginia Faye Eller Cole.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Hazel Bonham and Florence E. Cole; and one brother, Dan Cole.

Survivors include two sisters, Plina Lucille Cole Smith of Galax, Va., and Betty Cole and Earl Dean Hackler of Independence, Va.; three brothers, Chester and Beverly Cole of Marion, Va., Gary and Becky Cole of North Carolina and Gayle and Nancy Cole of Alta Vista, Va.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel in Independence, Va., by Brother Argil Roberts and Brother Charles Smith. The family received friends one hour preceding the service at the funeral home. Burial followed in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Independence, Va.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Independence Rescue Squad, 182 West Main Street, Independence, Va. 24348 or Galax Rescue Squad, 305 W. Oldtown St., Galax, Va. 24333.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is in charge of arrangements.