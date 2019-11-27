Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie 307 Old Stage Road Chilhowie , VA 24319 (276)-646-9035 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie 307 Old Stage Road Chilhowie , VA 24319 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie 307 Old Stage Road Chilhowie , VA 24319 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Carl was born in Whitetop, Va., to the late Cas and Edna Walker Taylor.

Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Nova Roop Taylor; daughter, Debbie Taylor; granddaughter, Mirandi Taylor; and siblings Magdalene McGrady, Reba Wolfe, Elmer Taylor, Orville Taylor, Edward Taylor, Cecil Taylor, Steve Taylor and two infant siblings.

Carl served his country in the U.S. Army, and retired with 35 years of service from Royal Moldings.

He retired just before his 80th birthday.

Carl enjoyed working alongside his son, Randy, for more than 30 years as Crew Chief, and any other position he could, at the Wythe Raceway.

Most of all he loved spending time with his friends at Hardee's every morning.

Survivors include his son, Randy Taylor and wife, Miriam of the home; grandchildren, Chad Taylor and wife, Christina of Abingdon and Nathan Blalock Taylor; his special grandson and "Buddy" Isaiah Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Christian and Camryn Taylor; special friends, Helen Carter and Basil and Mary Suits; along with many nieces, and nephews to include special nephew and friend, Jerry Hash.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Chilhowie Hometown Hospice & Home Nursing along with Katherine Orfield, Lisa Crigger and Dr. Handy for all the care and support given to Taylor.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Chilhowie with Pastor Josh Pickett and Pastor Jerry Fritz officiating. Interment will follow in the Miller Cemetery in Whitetop with full military honors rendered by the Grayson County Honor Guard Team. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral chapel.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at HYPERLINK "

