CARL RAYMOND AKERS (1929 - 2019)
Carl was born September 29, 1929, in Carroll County, Va., to Raymond Wesley Akers and Ada Mabe Akers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Catron Akers; son, Tony Randall Akers; his parents, Raymond and Ada Mabe Akers; and sisters, Ila Mae Burcham, Agnes Eanes and Necie Burnett.
Survivors include son and wife, Kenneth and Lori Akers of Fancy Gap, Va.; three grandchildren and spouses, Ashley and Brad Ashley of Woodlawn, Va., Chris Akers of Fancy Gap, Va., and Jennifer and Chris Padgett of Hillsville, Va.; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service were conducted Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel, Independence, Va. Interment followed in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Family received friends at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home on Saturday 30 minutes preceding the funeral service.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Declaration on Dec. 25, 2019
