Casey Musick, 78, of Troutdale, Va., died on Tuesday, Sept., 3, 2019, at Twin County Hospital in Galax, Va.

He was born Feb. 3, 1941, in Cleveland, Va., to Tivis and Ollis Musick.

He loved his family camping and horseback riding. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. David Surber. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Troutdale Cemetery in Troutdale, Va.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Ina Ruth Musick of the home; children, Sammy and Barbara Musick and Julie and Mike Privett, both of Troutdale, Danny Musick of Marion, Va., Cassie Campbell of Marion, Va., Carrie and Mike Parks of Flatridge, Va., Nancy Musick of Elk Creek, Va., and Matthew and Tessie Musick of Marion, Va.; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Brady T. Musick of Clintwood, Va; sisters, Margie and Jerry Spencer, of Rugby, Va., and Annie Fouriner of New Hampshire; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Utah Musick, Henderson Musick, Grady Musick, and David (Buddy) Musick; and two grandchildren, Michael and Kenneth Musick.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the family.