Cecil Alexander Nichols, 82, of Ennice, N.C., died at his home on Aug. 13, 2019.

He was born on June 29, 1937, in Independence, Va., to Kemper A. and Christine Dixon Nichols.

Survivors include his wife, Betty A. Nichols of the home; one daughter, Donna and Mark Green of Mount Airy, N.C.; one son, Jeffery and Yvonne Nichols of Upton, Ky.; brother and spouse, David and Carol Nichols of Galax, Va.; grandchildren, Tony Green, Chris and Bree Green, Rachael Nichols and Dakota Nichols; two great-grandchildren, Ty and Alaia.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles Nichols; his parents; sister, Elaine Patton; and brother, Donald Nichols.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church by Pastor Darrin Brannock and Chris Green with burial to follow in the Crab Creek Cemetery in Alleghany County, N.C. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the family.

