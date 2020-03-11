Charles Randall Harrington, 53, of Independence, Va., died at his home on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

He was born on July 25, 1966, in Sparta, N.C., to Rush Roa and Ruby Atwood Ireson Harrington.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his mother, Ruby Harrington of the home; two step brothers, David Ireson and Kelly Thompson of Alexandria, Va., and Robert and Peggy Ireson of Roanoke, Va.

Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. by the Rev. Darin Brannock. Burial followed in the Salem Cemetery in Independence, V. The family received friends one hour before the funeral at the funeral home.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Harrington family.