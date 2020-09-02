1/
Donny Cleveland Martin
1951 - 2020
Donny Cleveland Martin, 69, of Galax, Va., passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home.
He was born on July 6, 1951, in Grayson County, Va., to the late Johnny Martin Jr. and Jennie Green Paisley.
Survivors include his wife, Caryn Martin of the home; son, Richard Martin and wife, Tabitha of Chesterfield, Va.; daughter, Michelle Jones and husband, David of Galax, Va.; step sons, Dakota Dauch of Hillsville, Va., and Zachary Dauch and wife, Christy of Fancy Gap, Va.; step daughters, Stephanie Jennings and husband, Dexter of Kansas and Elizabeth Patton and husband, Corey of Grayson County, Va.; brother, Mark Martin of Independence, Va.; sister, Lynn Martin of Marion, Va.; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at a later date.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.

Published in The Declaration from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
600 Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333-2210
(276) 236-9009
