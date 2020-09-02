Donny Cleveland Martin, 69, of Galax, Va., passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home.
He was born on July 6, 1951, in Grayson County, Va., to the late Johnny Martin Jr. and Jennie Green Paisley.
Survivors include his wife, Caryn Martin of the home; son, Richard Martin and wife, Tabitha of Chesterfield, Va.; daughter, Michelle Jones and husband, David of Galax, Va.; step sons, Dakota Dauch of Hillsville, Va., and Zachary Dauch and wife, Christy of Fancy Gap, Va.; step daughters, Stephanie Jennings and husband, Dexter of Kansas and Elizabeth Patton and husband, Corey of Grayson County, Va.; brother, Mark Martin of Independence, Va.; sister, Lynn Martin of Marion, Va.; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at a later date.
High Country Services is serving the family.
