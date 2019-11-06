Eldridge Yancy "Deacon" Jones, 79, of Elk Creek, Va., died Oct. 27, 2019, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara S. Jones.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa M. and Tim Horton of Elk Creek, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Rosie Jones of Elk Creek, Va.; two brothers, P.J. and Jane Jones of Mount Airy, N.C., and Chester Jones of Mount Airy, N.C.; three sisters, Shirley Jenkins of Mount Airy, N.C., Ella Mae Draughn of Elkin, N.C., and Mirlie Dalton of Mount Airy, N.C.; three sisters-in-law, Nancy and Aubrey Caldwell of Elk Creek, Va., Maretha Harrington of Independence, Va., and Virginia Sutherland of Fries, Va.; two grandsons, Adam Horton and Allen Horton, both of Elk Creek; a granddaughter, Krystal Sparks of Elk Creek; a great-grandson, Levi Horton of Elk Creek, Va.; and several nieces and nephews/

The family will be meeting at the home of Jeff and Rosie Jones in Elk Creek, Va.

Graveside services were conducted on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Comers Rock Cemetery by the Rev. Johnny Johnson. Military rites were conducted by Grayson Post #7726.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Jones family.

