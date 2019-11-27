Elton Severe Boyer (1926 - 2019)
Obituary
Elton Severe Boyer, 93, of Independence, Va., died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Grayson Rehab Center in Independence.
He was born Oct. 26, 1926, in Independence, Va.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Roberts Boyer; sons, Nathaniel and Pernell Boyer; his parents, Lamer Dow and Vena Boyer; brother and wife, Paul and Linnie Boyer; sister and husband, Loraine and Page Evans; and his son-in-law, Ronald Moxley.
Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Annetta Boyer Moxley of Sparta, N.C., and Sharon and Jimmy Osborne of Independence, Va.; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mark Osborne, the Rev. David Osborne and the Rev. Jonathan Osborne. The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial followed in Boyer Family Cemetery in Independence, Va.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Boyer family.
Published in The Declaration on Nov. 27, 2019
