Emma "Sophia" Thompson, 97, arrived in the arms of the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

She was a longtime resident of Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Independence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chap Stamper and Ida Billings Stamper; her husband, Fred L. Thompson; and two infant daughters; great-nephew, Bobby Jansen; and niece Lorrie B. Andrews.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Ruby Thompson Anders of Independence; niece, Debbie Anders McCleary and husband Sam of Galax; nephews, Tony Bolt of Independence and Terry Thompson and wife Brenda of Independence.

Sophia was a farmer's wife who spent many years helping on the dairy farm and later with beef cattle.

She will be remembered as co-managing Ben Franklin 5 & 10 store in Independence.

She also enjoyed selling Avon and was a very successful seller in the Grayson County area.

She loved gardening, her cats and playing bingo with her nursing home family. Most of all she loved the Lord.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., by the Rev. Derek Cowan. Burial will follow in the Salem Cemetery in Independence, Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

A very special thanks to all the staff at Grayson Nursing Home for the care and love that you showed Sophia. You are appreciated.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the family.