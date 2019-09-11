Erma Marie Jones, 97, of Galax, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

She was born Oct. 23, 1921, to Andy Gwyn and Cora E. Byrd Cole in Independence, Va.

Survivors include two daughters, Shirley Crigger of Galax, Va., and Mary Joann Horton of Fries, Va.; sister, Bertha Nunley of Galax, Va.; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 35 great-great-grandchildren; and special caregiver, Charlotte Archer of Fries, Va.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Floyd Crotts and Walter Jones and her significant other, Staley Hodge; three children, Joyce Crotts, Carol Crotts and Raymond Crotts; her parents; and several brothers and sisters.

The family received friends on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Trinity Baptist Church in Galax, Va.

Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Trinity Baptist Church by Pastor Garry Adams, the Rev. Larry Cline and Brother Chuck Edwards. The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial followed in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Independence, Va.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the family.