Fina Mae Sheets (1920 - 2019)
Obituary
Fina Mae Sheets, age 99, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at her residence in the Cabin Creek Community of Mouth of Wilson.
She was born on February 10, 1920. She was the widow of James Ray Sheets. She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Weaver of Abingdon, Virginia and Lisa Depew of Damascus, Virginia; two sons, Sam Weaver of Palmer, Alaska and Randy Sheets of Vilas, North Carolina; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by one son, Thornton Weaver.
Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Faith Lutheran Church in Whitetop, Virginia by Pastor Harvey Atkinson. Burial followed in the Cabin Creek Cemetery. The family received friends on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Sheets family.
Published in The Declaration on Sept. 11, 2019
