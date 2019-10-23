Frances Irene Parsons Barr, 89, of Salem, Va.,, formally of Grayson County, Va., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, located in Roanoke, Va.

She was born on Nov.15, 1930, in Mouth of Wilson, Va., to French and Mattie Wagg Parsons.

She was a retired accounting professor at New River Community College.

Survivors include daughters and a spouse, Sue and Johnson Bailey of Abingdon, Va., and Nancy Barr of Salem, Va.; three grandchildren and spouses, Michelle and Levi Dillon, Robert and Megan Bailey and Elizabeth and Andy Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Addie, Brody, Cole and Bailey; one sister, Charlsie Little of Troutdale, Va.; and two brothers and spouses, Wallace and Nancy Parsons of Independence and David and Goldie Parsons of Sugar Grove.

She was pre-deceased by a brother and companion, Walter and Jean Parsons.

The family will receive friends at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel in Independence, Va., from 11 a.m. until noon on Friday. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens in Jefferson, N.C., with David Parsons officiating.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Barr family.

