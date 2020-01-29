Frances Jane Kincer Montgomery, 78, of Galax, Va., reached the end of a valiant battle with cancer on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

As she breathed her final breaths, she was in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Nov. 17, 1941, to the late Branscome Miller "Doc" Kincer and wife, Cleo Marie Hensley Kincer in

the small community of Tiptop, in Tazewell County, Va.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Junior Kincer, Billy Kincer and Danny Kincer; two sisters, Patsy Blevins and Judy Kincer; and one grandson, James Derek Montgomery.

She was a very selfless, kind-hearted and loving woman.

As a homemaker, she worked very hard around the home and on the farm with her husband where she spent the latter years of her life.

She devoted all of her heart and soul to her children and grandchildren, loving them deeply and unconditionally.

She took pleasure in caring for her vegetable garden each year, taking long walks on the farm.

During the winter months, she enjoyed assembling beautiful puzzles while sitting in her sunroom.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Billy Carroll Montgomery; son, James Carroll Montgomery and special friend, Renee Cole of Galax, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Sonya Marie and David Hash of Galax, Va.; three sisters, Wanda Cline of Galax, Va., Glenda Dunford of Wytheville, Va., and Sharon Melton of Galax, Va.; five beloved grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Funeral services were held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Johnny Johnson officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Burial followed in the Galyean Cemetery in Galax, Va.

In lieu of flowers, friends may choose to send donations to in Frances' memory.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Montgomery family.